The TTC says a dedicated bus-only lane will be temporarily added to a stretch of Spadina Avenue next week in an effort to reduce travel times for commuters as streetcar services continues to be suspended along the busy downtown route.

Earlier this summer, the TTC began work to upgrade overhead wiring on the streetcar route, indicating that the work would continue through December. Buses are being used to supplement service and have been forced to run in mixed traffic.

It was previously reported that the change tripled travel times for commuters in the area, prompting a call for urgent action from Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik.

In a letter to sent to Toronto and East York Community Council this month, Malik explained that southbound bus service, south of Queen Street, has "experienced significant congestion,” noting that other measures that were implement have not gone far enough to solve the problem.

Malik proposed adding a temporary bus lane on southbound Spadina Avenue between Richmond Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West in order to reduce travel times, a request that was endorsed by city council on Thursday night.

The TTC said the bus-only lane will be installed next week and will allow the transit agency to remove the afternoon diversion along the route.

City staff estimate that the bus lane would carry a price tag of about $240,000 — $78,586 to install and then remove the lane and about $162,000 in lost parking revenue.

Two southbound traffic lanes will be maintained for other vehicles.