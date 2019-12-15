

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police have charged ten people after firearms were recovered in Mississauga.

An investigation started late this year into a number of people in connection with illegal possession of firearms, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Investigators with the assistance from the Tactical and K9 Unit executed a search warrant in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Duke of York Boulevard.

Four semi-automatic handguns were located and seized as a result of the investigation.

Ten people – a 25-year-old man and two 24-year-old women from Toronto, a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old man from Brampton, a 20-year-old Mississauga woman, a 24-year-old Oshawa man, a 22-year-old Oakville man, a 19-year-old man and 26-year-old man with no fixed address – are facing a total 67 firearm-related charges.

“The tenacity shown by officers in this investigation is an excellent example of the commitment of our officers, in removing illegal firearms from our streets,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a statement.

“The safety of our community in Peel Region will always be the number one priority for us, and without a doubt, the seizure of these firearms and arrests of these individuals will mitigate continued risk in our Region.”

They will appear in a Brampton court on Sunday.