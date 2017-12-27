Tesla is planning to build a pickup truck, Elon Musk says
This Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, file photo shows the logo of the Tesla Model S on display at the Paris Auto Show in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 5:51AM EST
LONDON -- Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk says the electric car company will make a pickup truck after the release of its next model.
In a message on Twitter late Tuesday, Musk said: "I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y." The Model Y is an electric SUV that's due for release in about two years.
He said the pickup would probably be slightly bigger than a Ford F-150.
Musk, who had previously hinted that a pickup model was due, was responding to suggestions he had solicited through Twitter about what the company could improve.
Tesla has mainly focused on producing passenger cars over the past decade but has branched out in recent years. It plans to make electric semis and has invested in battery production.