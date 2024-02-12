With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.

On Monday, the franchise shared a peek of what the second phase in the $300-million facelift of the stadium currently looks like, and fans can expect cup holders to plop their beverages in when seated in the 100-level bowl.

These renovations started soon after the Jays season abruptly ended in the American Wild Card Series in early October, where they have since torn down 29.5 million pounds of material to make way for the reimagined 100 level. A mountain of Rogers Centre’s plastic blue seats were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, as sources previously told CTV News Toronto they were not salvageable due to their age.

The field-level excavation also made way for new player facilities and premium clubs, located beneath the seats behind home plate.

“By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball,” Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro previously said in a news release.

On top of the added cup holders to these seats, the Jays said the seats will have more legroom with them being more appropriately “designed for baseball” – meaning pointed towards the infield, with improved sightlines and closer to the overall action.

There will also be accessible field-level seats with adaptable armrests, as well as new vantage points throughout the arena.

The upgrades are set to be completed right in time for the home opener on April 8, when the Jays take on the Seattle Mariners.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras