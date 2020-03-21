

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:09 p.m. MT on March 21, 2020:

There are 1,330 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)

- Ontario: 377 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 6 resolved)

- Alberta: 226 confirmed (including 1 death)

- Quebec: 181 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 1 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 25 confirmed, 19 presumptive

- Nova Scotia: 9 confirmed, 12 presumptive

- Manitoba: 18 confirmed

- New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 10 presumptive

- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 3 presumptive

- Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed

- The territories: 1 confirmed

- Total: 1,330 (44 presumptive, 1,286 confirmed including 19 deaths, 13 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.