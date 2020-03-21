The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada
Emergency workers wearing protective masks, gloves and clothing are shown at Eva Lavaltrie seniors' residence in Lavaltrie, Que., Saturday, March 21, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 6:18PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:09 p.m. MT on March 21, 2020:
There are 1,330 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- British Columbia: 424 confirmed (including 10 deaths, 6 resolved)
- Ontario: 377 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 6 resolved)
- Alberta: 226 confirmed (including 1 death)
- Quebec: 181 confirmed (including 5 deaths, 1 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 25 confirmed, 19 presumptive
- Nova Scotia: 9 confirmed, 12 presumptive
- Manitoba: 18 confirmed
- New Brunswick: 7 confirmed, 10 presumptive
- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed, 3 presumptive
- Prince Edward Island: 2 confirmed
- The territories: 1 confirmed
- Total: 1,330 (44 presumptive, 1,286 confirmed including 19 deaths, 13 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2020.