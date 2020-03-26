

The Canadian Press





The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID -19 cases in Canada as of 6:53 p.m. on March 26, 2020:

There are 4,043 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

- Quebec: 1,629 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 1 resolved)

- Ontario: 858 confirmed (including 15 deaths, 8 resolved)

- British Columbia: 725 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)

- Alberta: 486 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 27 resolved)

- Saskatchewan: 95 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

- Newfoundland and Labrador: 82 confirmed

- Nova Scotia: 73 confirmed

- Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 11 presumptive

- New Brunswick: 33 confirmed

- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

- Prince Edward Island: 9 confirmed

- Yukon: 3 confirmed

- Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed

- Nunavut: No confirmed cases

- Total: 4,043 (11 presumptive, 4,032 confirmed including 39 deaths, 212 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.