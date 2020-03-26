The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada
A healthcare worker waits next to an ambulance on the grounds of Urgences-sante in Montreal, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:22PM EDT
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 6:53 p.m. on March 26, 2020:
There are 4,043 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
- Quebec: 1,629 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 1 resolved)
- Ontario: 858 confirmed (including 15 deaths, 8 resolved)
- British Columbia: 725 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)
- Alberta: 486 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 27 resolved)
- Saskatchewan: 95 confirmed (including 3 resolved)
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 82 confirmed
- Nova Scotia: 73 confirmed
- Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 11 presumptive
- New Brunswick: 33 confirmed
- Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed
- Prince Edward Island: 9 confirmed
- Yukon: 3 confirmed
- Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed
- Nunavut: No confirmed cases
- Total: 4,043 (11 presumptive, 4,032 confirmed including 39 deaths, 212 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.