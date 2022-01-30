

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

9:30 a.m.

The Ottawa Police Service says crowds and vehicles clogged the capital's downtown core through the night as a protest of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal Liberal government extends into its second day.

The force says officers encountered several "challenges" with demonstrators, including trucks sporadically blocking off access to roads, but the incidents were resolved with no arrests.

Police say they continue to monitor the demonstration with a focus on "keeping the peace," maintaining access to emergency lanes and addressing any "threatening high-risk behaviour."

They say national monuments will be protected and barricades are installed to block vehicles from accessing the path in front of the National War Memorial.

Public officials condemned the "desecration" of monuments to Canadian heroes after some protesters were seen jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier yesterday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.