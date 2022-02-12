

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, both in Ottawa and various cities across Canada. All times eastern:

1:45 p.m.

Protesters have torn down a fence that was erected around the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

The fence had been set up after the first weekend of demonstrations in the capital, when some protesters stood and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the memorial.

Police stood by and watched as dozens of demonstrators tore down the fence before gathering around the monument dedicated to Canada's war dead.

No one was seen standing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was covered in flowers, and it wasn't immediately clear where the fence had gone.

---

12:50 p.m.

A few hundred people have gathered peacefully near the Ontario legislature to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Armed with Canadian flags and placards, the crowd of varied ages cheered as one of the emcees said the event was about freedom.

Most of the placards target Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but one self-professed supporter of the People's Party of Canada also voiced opposition to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The rally started a little late as vehicle access to the road that encircles the legislative building was blocked by a series of police cars, dumpsters and buses.

---

12:45 p.m.

Ottawa Police say they deployed all available officers last night as protesters in the city “exhibited aggressive behaviour,” including overwhelming officers and subverting law enforcement efforts.

The police service says 28 arrests have been made while 140 criminal investigations are underway, with officers collecting various information to assist with prosecuting offenders.

Another 2,600 tickets have been issued by bylaw officers in relation to what the service describes as an “illegal occupation.”

The police service, which has been criticized for not taking a harder stand with the demonstrators, says it has a plan to end the protests but is waiting for reinforcements.

---

12 p.m.

More people have joined a protest near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

Police officers have formed a line by the intersection of Huron Church Road and College Avenue and are slowly moving towards the protesters, forcing those on foot and in vehicles to move further away from the foot of the bridge.

Police cruisers and buses can be seen blocking the intersection.

The protesters are standing their ground despite earlier threats from police that vehicles will get towed and people will be charged with mischief if they block the flow of traffic.

The crowd of roughly 150 protesters is cheering and chanting “Freedom.”

---

11:30 a.m.

Police in Fredericton say local protests against COVID-19 health restrictions were quiet Friday night and are still proceeding this morning.

Fredericton Police Public Information Officer Alycia Bartlett says about 300 protestors gathered in front of the provincial legislature, but things were uneventful overnight.

Bartlett says no criminal charges were laid and police are in contact with organizers as the protest continues.

---

11 a.m.

Police are slowly moving in on protesters near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

They are telling protesters to leave and stop blocking traffic or else they will be arrested for mischief or see their vehicles towed.

Some protesters are still shouting at officers and standing their ground.

Two RCMP armoured vehicles are on the scene and some RCMP officers carrying guns are on standby.

---

10:15 a.m.

Police in Windsor, Ont. say they've begun enforcement actions against protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions who blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for days.

They say they've told protesters at the scene to head home, and several have begun packing up tents.

But others are still on hand, either in trucks or on foot, carrying Canadian flags and occasionally shouting “freedom.”

Police are maintaining a heavy presence at the entrance to the bridge, a key border crossing between Canada and the U.S. where protesters brought traffic to a standstill for most of the week.

The Ontario Superior Court issued an injunction against the protest last night, giving participants until 7 p.m. to clear out. That deadline was largely ignored.

---

