Santa Claus is coming back to town.

The Original Santa Claus Parade will return to the streets of downtown Toronto next month after being held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to bring friends and families together again to celebrate the 118th Original Santa Claus Parade,” Clay Charters, president and CEO of the parade, said in a statement.

“This parade is a world class event.”

Joining Santa Claus in the parade on Nov. 20 will be Mrs. Claus, marching bands, Santa’s helpers in their colourful and festive costumes and 26 decorated floats.

Among them will be an Indigenous float called “Creation Story,” organizers said.

The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Bloor Street West and Christie Street. It will then make its way down University Avenue before heading east and ending at Front and Jarvis Streets.

The parade, which has been held since 1905, usually marks the official start of the holiday season in Toronto. It is one of the largest parades in North America, attracting thousands of excited children and other spectators to the downtown core.

“The Santa Claus parade is such a treasured annual event in our city for kids and families looking to celebrate the holidays,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“The parade adds vibrancy and excitement to our city and we are ready to see it back on our streets this year. We look forward to welcoming Santa to Toronto in November and spreading the holiday cheer.”

The last two editions of the parade were pre-recorded at Canada’s Wonderland and aired in a primetime special.

For those who cannot attend the parade, it will be aired on CTV two weeks later on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.