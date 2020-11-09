Mayor John Tory is not ruling out further restrictions in Toronto as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in the country's largest city.

Last week, the province released a new framework for COVID-19 restrictions, placing Ontario’s 34 public health units into one of five colour-coded categories.

While Toronto currently remains in a modified version of Stage 2, the premier previously said that Toronto would be placed in the orange, or "restrict," category come Nov. 14.

In the orange category, indoor dining can resume but establishments can only have 50 people inside at one time, only four people can sit at a table, and liquor cannot be sold past 9 p.m.

Gyms will also be permitted to reopen but no more than 50 people can be inside a fitness centre at one time.

Peel Region, which at one point last week had a test positivity rate of 11 per cent, is the only area of the province that has been placed in the red or “control” category.

That means gyms can reopen and indoor dining can resume but with a strict capacity limit of just 10 people.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region's medical officer of health, also imposed additional restrictions over the weekend to slow the spread of the virus.

Birthday parties, wedding receptions and other large gatherings have been prohibited, as well as adding additional restrictions for indoor dining and gym activity.

Residents in the region have also been told not to visit other houses or allow visitors of other households into their home.

Ontario reported a record 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 434 new cases in Toronto and 385 in Peel Region.

When asked whether the city will consider implementing additional public health restrictions in Toronto, Tory said he is not ruling it out.

"I can't say that we are not going to be looking at it. It is our responsibility to look at it because our numbers have been not good as well. The trend line has been in the wrong direction," the mayor told CP24 on Monday morning.

"I will say that Peel's numbers on a per capita basis are worse but do we want to go where they are going? For example, you've seen the strain put on their hospitals where they say they are pretty much full up."

Loh confirmed over the weekend that one Peel Region hospital, William Osler Health System, now has more than 100 confirmed and probable COVID-19 patients and was forced to transfer patients to other GTA hospitals after reaching capacity.

Tory said this week city staff will be taking a look at what measures are appropriate for Toronto to help protect residents and the health care system.

"(We will) take a look at what is in place in the city of Toronto, take a look at the numbers, which are not heading in the right direction at the moment, and we will recommend and do whatever is responsible to do and whatever is in our power or we will discuss with the province whatever is in their power to make sure people are kept safe," he said.