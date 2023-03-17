

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





The 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in the streets of Toronto Sunday afternoon lead by this year’s Grand Marshal Toronto Raptors sportscaster Jack Armstrong.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. and will start at Bloor Street West and St. George Street before finishing off at Nathan Phillips Square.

Grand Marshal

In an interview with CP24, Armstrong says he’s humbled by the opportunity and notes his Irish roots makes this recognition more memorable.

“My dad is from County Mayo, my mom's from County Roscommon. So I've grown up in an Irish household. And as a kid, I, every year would march up Fifth Avenue in New York City. I'm so excited on Sunday to lead the parade here in Toronto,” said Armstrong.

As a first generation Irish American, Armstrong said he’s proud of his Irish heritage. “I'm proud to work in Toronto and be an adopted son of Toronto and Canada,” said Armstrong.

Road Closures

Toronto police urge motorists to take note of the following road closures.

Police say full road closures will take place on Bloor, Yonge and Queen streets.

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street and Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue will be closed.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen’s Park Crescent West and Harbord Street from St. George to Huron streets will be closed.

From 11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bloor Street from Huron to Yonge streets, Yonge Street from Bloor to Queen streets, and Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue will be closed.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bay Street from Queen to Dundas streets West, Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street, and Hagerman Street from Elizabeth to Bay streets.

Getting around with the TTC

TTC will be increasing service on Lines 1 and 2 to accommodate attendees of the parade. Attendees can use the following subway stations to access the parade route: St. George, Museum, Bloor-Yonge, Wellesley, College, Dundas, and Queen.

The TTC says the following routes will be diverting to accommodate the parade: 13 Avenue Rd from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 94 Wellesley, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 501 Queen, from 12 to 4 p.m.

The 19 Bay, 505 Dundas, and 506 Carlton routes will operate as usual and customers should expect longer than normal travel and wait times.