The planned two-kilometre extension of a walking and cycling path from Roncesvalles to Liberty Village in Toronto's west end is raising eyebrows for the projected $150 million price tag.

"We all want it to happen, but a $150 million price tag by Metrolinx is absolutely unreasonable," Coun. Josh Matlow told CP24 Tuesday.

The West Toronto Railpath is a 2.1 kilometre trail for walking, running and cycling along a stretch of rail corridor in The Junction.

The proposed West Toronto Railpath Extension would add another two kilometres from Dundas Street West at Sterling Road to Abell Street at Sudbury Street, just north of Liberty Village. The trail will be routed adjacent to the Kitchener GO Rail Corridor.

The project is being built by Metrolinx, which has carriage of the rail lines, but the city and the federal government are funding it.

Public consultations held back in 2020 found that "people are excited" about the extension, though they wanted to see it built sooner. Now, the ballooning cost has led some councillors to question the price tag.

"I think we need to have a conversation about value for money, and all of us can agree that, you know, extending an existing walkway and cycling corridor makes a lot of sense, but not at any cost," Coun. Brad Bradford told CTV Toronto.

He pointed out the project was estimated to cost around $23 million when it was proposed back in 2016 and the cost now is nearly six times that, coming in at about $75,000 per metre of trail.

"The city can't afford it. We're just coming out of a nearly double digit record breaking tax increase in the City of Toronto, and when people hear the idea of $150 million to extend a cycling path two kilometers, I think their heads are gonna explode," Bradford said. "I mean, people expect us to respect taxpayers and show good value for money, and with all the pressing priorities, I mean you could build two community centres for $150 million."

He did acknowledge that labour and material costs have since increased and working in an area where transit expansion work is happening adds some complexity, however he said the city "can't just write blank checks."

Matlow also said he doesn't have confidence in Metrolinx given the massive cost and time overruns on the Elginton Crosstown project, which is still without an opening date years after it was supposed to be complete.

"Metrolinx controls the corridors, so it's understandable that we would have to partner with them, but to hand over so many city tax dollars to a provincial agency that has shown no accountability or transparency for many, many years for how they spend tax dollars in general, without challenging them to bring down the cost and demonstrate to us with a very granular cost breakdown on how the money is being spent, I think is irresponsible," he said.

Bradford said the project should go back to the drawing board to find cost savings, or be scrapped, while Matlow said he wants to see the extension built, but at much better value for money.

"Most cities around the world are actually building much larger projects – including high speed rail – for the same price, if not less, per kilometre," he said. "The work has to be done, but I want to see accounting for the money."

In an email, Metrolinx said that while they have been asked to assist with construction, the city is "best positioned to respond" to questions about the project and its costs.