The number of Ontario schools that are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks or operational considerations related to the pandemic has risen again and now stands at 16, prompting concerns about the continued delivery of in-person learning.

The Ministry of Education says that there are now 16 Ontario schools that have been switched to remote learning, up from 15 one day prior.

It is the highest that number has been at any point this school year and represents a significant increase from this time last week when just five schools were closed.

Three of the shuttered schools are located in Toronto, including Grenoble Public School which was ordered to close earlier this week after at least 15 students tested positive for COVID-19.

During Question Period at Queen’s Park on Thursday, NDP MPP Rima Berns‑McGown said that parents are now watching the numbers “nervously” because “the last time we saw numbers spike like this the province’s cancelling of in-person classes wasn’t too far behind.”

“This spike in cases and in closures shows just how important it is for us to get vaccines into as many kids arms as possible as soon as humanly possible. But instead of coming up with a plan to make that happen the premier just seems to shrug his shoulders, cross his fingers and hope it all works out,” she said. “When is this government going to start taking this seriously or are parents going to have to wait until every school is closed again until the premier acts?”

School-related cases of COVID-19 declined steadily through most of October but have now been on the rise for several weeks, outpacing the increase in infections in the broader community.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Education, there were 154 new instances of COVID-19 in public school students and staff confirmed over a 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon.

That is up from 129 cases over the same time period last week.

The number of active cases associated with the public school system is up 24 per cent over the last week and now stands at 1,489.

As a point of comparison Ontario’s active caseload is only up 14 per cent over the same time period.

Despite the concerning trends, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said during Question Period on Thursday that health officials continue to believe that schools are “safe.”

Lecce also accused the opposition of trying to “spark alarmism” by citing the high number of school closures when five of them are due to operational reasons,

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health has said himself that schools have been safe and reflective of our community,” he said. “We now have over 400 school-based clinics for our youngest learners in our schools that are now eligible for vaccines and we are proud to work in partnership to roll out the vaccines to as many children as possible.”

Since the beginning of the school year there have been 6,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to schools. During the 2020-2021 school year it took until Dec. 17 to surpass that number.

The number of school closures is also well ahead of where it was at this point in 2020 when just four schools had been switched to remote learning. That number, however, rose to 22 by the December holiday break.