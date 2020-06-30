

Web staff, CP24.com





Canada Day is going to look a lot different this year with fireworks cancelled and many attractions remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed for Canada Day on Wednesday:

Open

GO Transit will operate on their Saturday schedule and the TTC will operate on their Sunday schedule but with subway service starting at 6 a.m.

Ferry service to the Toronto Islands will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. The city is capping the number of ferry tickets sold per day at 5,000 due to COVID-19.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre and Square One (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

A limited number of tourist attractions, including the Toronto Zoo (members only) and the Ripley’s Aquarium (online reservations required)

City parks, beaches, outdoor pools and golf courses. Some but not all splash pads will be open as of Canada Day.

Closed