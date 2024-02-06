If you are looking for someplace to eat with your special someone this Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has released its top 100 romantic restaurants in the country – 14 of which are in Toronto.

The online restaurant reservation service said its list is based on an analysis of the 1.1 million diner reviews and metrics.

Ontario has the most romantic restaurants on the list with 42, followed by Alberta with 17, British Columbia with 11, Quebec with 8, and Nova Scotia with 5. Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Saskatoon each have one restaurant on the list.

Here are the 12 most romantic restaurants in Toronto: