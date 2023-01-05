In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags.

The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.

For CTV News Toronto, realtor Scott Ingram consolidated a list of the most expensive homes sold across the GTA on multiple listing services in 2022.

25 Country Lane

Sold:$19,800,000

List:$21,000,000

This year, a property on the Bridle Path, known to be one of the most coveted enclaves in the city, ranks as the priciest in Toronto.

“These are among the largest lots in the city. This one was 108 x 297 feet,” Ingram said.

This “world-class trophy home” is bursting with lavish features, including a saltwater pool, tennis court, underground parking garages, and a fully-equipped gym.

“Nothing compares,” the listing said.

19 High Point Rd

Sold:$19,000,000

List:$25,000,000

This chateau-style mansion opens up to a grand foyer draped in chandeliers and cathedral-arched ceilings.

It also has a quirky quality – 14 washrooms.

Located on the Bridle Path – with a movie theatre, basketball court, and golf simulator included – this property spans more than two acres.

“This is the only one in the top five that sold after May,” Ingram pointed out. In the spring and summer, the Bank of Canada introduced aggressive interest rate hikes to temper the market, leading to downward trending home prices. “Not that the people buying these types of properties are really feeling the crunch of higher grocery prices,” Ingram added.

14600 Weston Rd

Sold:$18,389,900

List:$21,800,000

Coined as Canada's very own Camp David – "Dragonfly" – flaunts a more rustic flare than its counterparts.

The 215-acre mansion marries a lush lifestyle with a log cabin ambiance located just north of Toronto in King City.

“King has the highest average property sales prices in the GTA,” Ingram said.

“From Feb. to June the average sold price each month was north of $2M … In February the average price (which fluctuates from month to month since there are few transactions), was $3,218,432 (only 38 sales).”

2064 Lakeshore Rd

Sold:$18,200,000

List:$21,888,000

Draped in a mature tree canopy with a chateau-style frontage, this Oakville property evokes the aesthetic of a Parisian vineyard.

It took five years to build the home, importing stones and handcrafting wood floors, according to its listing.

Among the array of lavish amenities, the waterfall and infinity pool spilling out over Lake Ontario tops the list.

63 Old Forest Hill Rd

Sold:$17,198,000

List:$17,198,000

Built in 1934, this Forest Hill estate showcases Tudor-style architecture in its split brick-stone exterior and protruding bay windows. With more than 7,000 square feet of living space above ground, the property balances fairy-tale charm with bright, modern finishes.

Within days, the property sold for its listed value.