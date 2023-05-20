Torontonians looking to hit a patio this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.

This year, OpenTable looked at more than 1 million reviews from its verified diners from March 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023, comparing overall rating, number of reviews, and “user klout” to determine which restaurants would clinch a spot in the top 100.

Fifty-nine restaurants in Ontario cracked the list, making it the province with the highest number of beloved patio spots. British Columbia trails behind with 21 restaurants, then Quebec with nine.

Two spots in Toronto returned to the outdoor dining list from 2022: Allen’s on Danforth Avenue, for its “chic” terrace, and Oretta Midtown with its “pretty-in-pink” patio.

As for what cuisines diners opt for while eating al fresco, OpenTable points to Italian food being the number one fan favourite.

Here are the 59 restaurants in Ontario featured on OpenTable’s list this year: