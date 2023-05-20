Torontonians looking to hit a patio this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.

This year, OpenTable looked at more than 1 million reviews from its verified diners from March 1, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2023, comparing overall rating, number of reviews, and “user klout” to determine which restaurants would clinch a spot in the top 100.

Fifty-nine restaurants in Ontario cracked the list, making it the province with the highest number of beloved patio spots. British Columbia trails behind with 21 restaurants, then Quebec with nine.

Two spots in Toronto returned to the outdoor dining list from 2022: Allen’s on Danforth Avenue, for its “chic” terrace, and Oretta Midtown with its “pretty-in-pink” patio.

As for what cuisines diners opt for while eating al fresco, OpenTable points to Italian food being the number one fan favourite.

Here are the 59 restaurants in Ontario featured on OpenTable’s list this year:

  1. 12welve Bistro & Tapworks, Whitby
  2. Allen’s, Toronto
  3. Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant, Toronto
  4. Auberge du Pommier, Toronto
  5. Biff’s Bistro, Toronto
  6. Blu Ristorante, Toronto
  7. BlueBlood Steakhouse, Toronto
  8. Bricks and Barley, Virgil
  9. Charcoal Steak House, Kitchener
  10. Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Vaughan
  11. Cluny, Toronto
  12. Crossroads Restaurant, Rosseau
  13. Cucci Ristorante, Oakville
  14. Dolcetto, London
  15. Earth to Table: Bread Bar, Guelph
  16. El Catrin, Toronto
  17. Elora Mill Restaurant, Elora
  18. Golf’s Steak House & Seafood, Kitchener
  19. Greystones, Orangeville
  20. Harpers Landing, Oakville
  21. Hemingway’s, Toronto
  22. HOTHOUSE, Toronto
  23. Il Postino, Unionville
  24. KOST, Toronto
  25. La Vecchia – Marine Parade, Etobicoke
  26. Lake House Restaurant, Vineland
  27. Le Select Bistro, Toronto
  28. Locale Aurora, Aurora
  29. Madrina Bar y Tapas, Toronto
  30. Miller Tavern, Toronto
  31. Mira Mira Diner, Toronto
  32. Old School, Toronto
  33. Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill, Yonge & Front, Toronto
  34. Oretta Midtown, Toronto
  35. Parallel, Toronto
  36. Parcheggio, Toronto
  37. Rapscallion & Co., Hamilton
  38. Rooftop Bar at the Broadview Hotel, Toronto
  39. Spencer’s at the Waterfront, Burlington
  40. Stillwaters Plate and Pour, Brantford
  41. Stock Bar, Toronto
  42. Taps Public House, Mississauga
  43. Taverna Mercatto, Toronto
  44. Terroni Price, Toronto
  45. The Bauer Kitchen, Waterloo
  46. The Good Earth Vineyard and Winery, Beamsville
  47. The Good Son Restaurant – Don Mills, North York
  48. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, Windsor
  49. The Royal Hotel, Prince Edward
  50. The Sandbar Waterfront Grill, Lakeshore
  51. The Toronto Beach Club, Toronto
  52. The Winery Restaurant at Peller Estates, Niagara-on-the-Lake
  53. Trattoria Timone, Oakville
  54. Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine, Niagara-on-the-Lake
  55. Trius Winery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-Lake
  56. Valley Restaurant, St. Catharine’s
  57. Verace Restaurant, Oakville
  58. Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant, Vineland
  59. Wildcraft, Waterloo