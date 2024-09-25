Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.

Police say that the suspects are believed to have been involved in at least four incidents across Mississauga and Oakville.

In the first incident on May 28, the suspects were in the area of North Service Road in Mississauga and closely following a Purolator tractor trailer in a vehicle of their own, police say.

Police allege that the suspects breached the trailer to get on board the truck and then stole $1.8 million worth of merchandise while the truck was stopped at a red light.

According to police, the second incident happened a few weeks later on June 10 in the area of Creditview Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West in Mississauga.

Police say that the suspects used a “similar set of techniques” to gain access to a moving Purolator transport truck, this time stealing $300,000 worth of electronics while it was stopped at a red light.

It is alleged that the suspects attempted to strike again just one month later on July 11.

In that incident, police say that the suspects attempted to use a cube van and a passenger van to force a tractor trailer to make an abrupt stop in the area of Hogan Drive and Britannia Road West in Mississauga. Police, however, say that the suspects were “not successful in their attempt as the driver continued to operate the tractor trailer, and was aware of the suspect's presence.”

The fourth and final incident allegedly occurred in the area of Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road in Oakville on July 28.

Police say that in that incidents the suspects attempted to board a tractor trailer that was loaded with electronics but were confronted by the driver.

One of the suspects, police say, made violent threats but the driver did not back down and the suspects eventually fled the scene with approximately $120,000 in stolen merchandise.

Following the incidents Peel Regional Police began a joint investigation with Halton Regional Police.

That investigation eventually led to the identification of three suspects.

Marius Ionescu, 36, from Scarborough, has been arrested and charged with four offences, including two counts of theft over $5,000.

The two other suspects remain outstanding and are now the subject of arrests warrants.

Those suspects have been identified as Florian Porumbita, 29, and Florian Porumbita, 27.

The suspects are both Scarborough residents and share a name, police say.

“Investigators from Peel Regional Police are thankful for the support and investigative efforts by Halton Regional Police. The outcome of this investigation was a result of a successful collaboration and joined investigative efforts by both services,” a press release issued by Peel Regional Police states.