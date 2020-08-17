A third body has been pulled out of Lake Ontario near Bluffer’s Park on Monday morning, less than 48 hours after two bodies were found over the weekend, Toronto police’s marine unit said.

Police won’t confirm if the body is the missing 23-year-old who was unaccounted for Saturday night after him and his brother struggled to get to shore while in the waters at Bluffer’s Park.

One of the brothers, 30, was found at around 7:30 p.m. and he was transported to hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Crews have been searching the waters for the missing brother since Saturday night and the mission had turned into a recovery effort.

Emergency crews were initially called to the lake Saturday night for reports of a 10-year-old boy in the water.

Police said two men jumped into the water and pulled the boy to safety.

The child suffered minor bruises while the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

And earlier on Saturday, at around 5:15 p.m., police pulled another body from the lake at Bluffer’s Park.

Police were called to the area after a boater spotted a person in the water without vital signs.

A deceased male was discovered floating more than 60 feet from the shoreline, police said.

No lifesaving efforts were made, police said, as the body was already in a state of decomposition.

Police said the incident is being treated as suspicious until a post-mortem has concluded