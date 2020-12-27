A third case of the new COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Ottawa, provincial health officials reported on Sunday.

The person recently travelled from the U.K., according to the Ministry of Health. Ottawa Public Health has informed the individual, who is now in self-isolation, and case and contact management is underway.

"This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures," Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"This is also an important reminder about the need for arriving international travellers to maintain quarantine for 14 days."

On Saturday, the first two cases of the new strain of COVID-19 were identified as a couple from Durham Region. Officials initially said that the two had no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

However, the ministry confirmed on Sunday that the couple had been in contact with someone who travelled from the U.K. – a piece of information that the ministry noted was not provided to officials in the earlier interviews.

"It is critically important that individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 provide all history of contacts and contact information to their public health unit. This is crucial to the prevention and control of this infection," the ministry said.

The province continues to call on the federal government to partner with them and implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

There is a travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until Jan. 6.