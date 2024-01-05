Police have arrested a third suspect in the November kidnapping of a 32-year-old man who was taken from Bradford to King Township, where he was held and assaulted.

On Friday, South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) announced the arrest in an update on their investigation into the incident that began on the evening of Nov. 13.

Police said the victim went to a home in Bradford to meet with a friend. Shortly after, two suspects allegedly arrived at the residence and started assaulting him.

They then kidnapped the victim and brought him to another residence in King Township, where they held him against his will and continued to assault him, police allege.

The next day, on Nov. 14, South Simcoe Police were called to a home in Bradford for a report of a missing man who had not returned home the night before.

Sometime later that day, police said the victim was able to escape and called York Regional Police (YRP), who responded and took the suspects into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators executed two search warrants in Bradford and King Township, and, as a result, 46-year-old Ryan Kempton of no fixed address and 25-year-old Targe Mooroe of Toronto were charged.

Two months later, police apprehended 23-year-old Rashaan Monlouis from Innisfil and charged him with six offences, including kidnapping while using a firearm, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-775-3311, extensions 1042 or 1040.