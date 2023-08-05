A third person has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Toronto’s Financial Distract last month.

The incident took place on July 5 around 7:40 p.m. near the area of Wellington Street West and Bay Street.

According to investigators, a group of suspects approached the victim, stole his car and then forced him into another vehicle.

The victim was taken to a bank machine, where police allege the suspects demanded money, threatening the victim if he did not comply.

Police say the victim was brought to numerous locations throughout Toronto.

“The suspects kept demanding more money from the victim” police said in a news release. “The suspects threatened the victim with a firearm and a baseball bat.”

The victim was dropped off in the area of Humber Bay Park, police said, where the suspects assaulted them.

Investigators say the suspects continued to demand money before fleeing the area.

On Friday police announced two arrests in connection with the case. Each suspect was charged with robbery with violence, theft of a motor-vehicle, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, extortion and assault with a weapon.

Investigators said in a news release issued Saturday that a third suspect was also taken into custody.

Twenty-six-year-old Harmanveer Singh is facing similar charges, as well as uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.