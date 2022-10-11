This is how many square feet $300,000 buys you in different Ontario cities
An apartment interior in shown in a file photo above. (Pexels)
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 11, 2022 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 11, 2022 3:47PM EDT
A new report analyzing how much space Canadian home buyers can expect for every $300,000 spent suggests Ontario residents are paying more per square footage than those in most other provinces.
The report, published last week by Point2Homes.com, provides data for a number of southern Ontario cities. According to the data, Windsor, Ont. offers homebuyers the most space with the lowest price tag, with 980 sq. feet per $300,000 spent. The downtown Toronto area offers the least with 247 sq. feet per $300,000 spent.
Here’s a complete list of Ontario cities included in the report, ranked from the most square footage offered per $300,000 to the least:
- Windsor, Ont. - 980 sq. feet
- London, Ont. - 658 sq. feet
- Ottawa, Ont. - 600 sq. feet
- Barrie, Ont. - 596 sq. feet
- Cambridge, Ont. - 549 sq. feet
- Hamilton, Ont. - 549 sq. feet
- Oshawa, Ont. - 547 sq. feet
- Ajax, Ont. - 524 sq. feet
- Whitby, Ont. - 521 sq. feet
- St. Catharines, Ont - 497 sq. feet
- Brampton, Ont. - 492. sq. feet
- Milton, Ont. - 464 sq. feet
- Kitchener, Ont. - 459 sq. feet
- Waterloo, Ont. - 448 sq. feet
- Guelph, Ont. - 435 sq. feet
- Vaughan, Ont. - 420 sq. feet
- Richmond Hill, Ont. - 412 sq. feet
- Burlington, Ont. - 404 sq. feet
- Oakville, Ont. - 383 sq. feet
- Mississauga, Ont. - 395 sq. feet
- Toronto (downtown), Ont. - 247 sq. feet
HOW DOES ONTARIO COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES?
Within its study, Point2Homes.com compiled data from cities across Canada and ranked them based on affordability. Overall, Ontario and British Columbia homes tend to have less space and higher price tags, while cities in Quebec “offer the most bang for your Canadian buck.”
Ontario cities did not appear in a list of the ten cities in which you could get the most square footage for $300,000.
In a list of the ten cities in which buyers can expect the least space for $300,000 spent, Ontario cities appeared six times.
The data illustrates that a home in regions like Saguenay, Que. or St. John’s, NL can offer seven times the square footage of one in Toronto, Ont. for the same amount of money spent.
ONTARIO HOUSING PRICES LIKELY TO REMAIN STEADY: RE/MAX
According to the Canadian Market Outlook 2022, published by RE/MAX Tuesday, Ont., much like many regions across Canada, "has not been immune to the impacts of rising interest rates."
The analysis suggests Ontario buyers can expect residential sale prices to hold steady or decline by two to 10 per cent in the fall months. According to RE/MAX, many markets across Ontario are already experiencing a decline in the number of units sold -- a trend expected to continue in the coming months.