A new report analyzing how much space Canadian home buyers can expect for every $300,000 spent suggests Ontario residents are paying more per square footage than those in most other provinces.

The report, published last week by Point2Homes.com, provides data for a number of southern Ontario cities. According to the data, Windsor, Ont. offers homebuyers the most space with the lowest price tag, with 980 sq. feet per $300,000 spent. The downtown Toronto area offers the least with 247 sq. feet per $300,000 spent.

Here’s a complete list of Ontario cities included in the report, ranked from the most square footage offered per $300,000 to the least:

Windsor, Ont. - 980 sq. feet London, Ont. - 658 sq. feet Ottawa, Ont. - 600 sq. feet Barrie, Ont. - 596 sq. feet Cambridge, Ont. - 549 sq. feet Hamilton, Ont. - 549 sq. feet Oshawa, Ont. - 547 sq. feet Ajax, Ont. - 524 sq. feet Whitby, Ont. - 521 sq. feet St. Catharines, Ont - 497 sq. feet Brampton, Ont. - 492. sq. feet Milton, Ont. - 464 sq. feet Kitchener, Ont. - 459 sq. feet Waterloo, Ont. - 448 sq. feet Guelph, Ont. - 435 sq. feet Vaughan, Ont. - 420 sq. feet Richmond Hill, Ont. - 412 sq. feet Burlington, Ont. - 404 sq. feet Oakville, Ont. - 383 sq. feet Mississauga, Ont. - 395 sq. feet Toronto (downtown), Ont. - 247 sq. feet

HOW DOES ONTARIO COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES?

Within its study, Point2Homes.com compiled data from cities across Canada and ranked them based on affordability. Overall, Ontario and British Columbia homes tend to have less space and higher price tags, while cities in Quebec “offer the most bang for your Canadian buck.”

Ontario cities did not appear in a list of the ten cities in which you could get the most square footage for $300,000.

In a list of the ten cities in which buyers can expect the least space for $300,000 spent, Ontario cities appeared six times.

The data illustrates that a home in regions like Saguenay, Que. or St. John’s, NL can offer seven times the square footage of one in Toronto, Ont. for the same amount of money spent.

ONTARIO HOUSING PRICES LIKELY TO REMAIN STEADY: RE/MAX

According to the Canadian Market Outlook 2022, published by RE/MAX Tuesday, Ont., much like many regions across Canada, "has not been immune to the impacts of rising interest rates."

The analysis suggests Ontario buyers can expect residential sale prices to hold steady or decline by two to 10 per cent in the fall months. According to RE/MAX, many markets across Ontario are already experiencing a decline in the number of units sold -- a trend expected to continue in the coming months.