The Ford government has released its list of individuals that it plans to prioritize as part of the second phase of its vaccine rollout, beginning in April. Here is the full list:

Older adults

About 2.5 million people between the ages of 60 and 79 will receive their vaccines in the second phase in descending five-year cohorts, starting with the group between 70 and 75 in early April. Individuals between 60 and 65 would receive their first doses by the end of May.

Individuals with health conditions

This consists of 442,000 people in the highest risk category that meet the following criteria:

Organ transplant recipients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised

Haematological malignancy

Kidney disease

Followed by 292,000 people in the high-risk category that meet the following criteria”

Obesity (BMI more than 40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities (ex: Down Syndrome)

Followed by 2.2 million people in a at-risk category that meet the following criteria:

Immune deficiencies

Stroke/cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases

Spleen problems

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosis of mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Thalassemia

Pregnancy

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Congregate care settings

About 158,000 at-risk staff, essential care givers and residents in the following congregate care settings:

Supportive housing

Developmental services/intervener and supported independent living

Emergency homeless shelters

Other homeless populations not in shelters

Mental health and addictions congregate settings

Homes for special care

Violence against women shelters and anti-human trafficking residences

Children’s residential facilities

Youth justice facilities

Indigenous healing and wellness

Provincial and demonstration schools

On-farm temporary foreign workers

Bail beds and indigenous bail beds

Adult correctional facilities

Essential caregivers

About 400,000 primary caregivers to individuals with the highest-risk health conditions detailed above. These workers would receive the vaccine at the end of Phase Two, alongside essential workers.

Essential workers not able to work from home

About 730,000 people from the following groups would be prioritized first:

Elementary/ secondary school staff

Workers responding to critical events (eg. police fire, compliance, funeral, special constables)

Child-care and licenced foster care workers

Food manufacturing workers

Agriculture and farm workers

About 1.4 million people from the following groups would then follow: