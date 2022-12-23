Boxing day is almost here and with it come a few store and service closures for Toronto.

This year, Christmas Day fell on the weekend, and while Boxing Day is on Monday, some businesses may choose to run on a modified schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Here is what will be open and closed for the rest of the holiday long weekend in Toronto.

BOXING DAY - MONDAY

Open

Costco and Loblaws stores from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Zehrs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select LCBO stores are open on Boxing Day, so customers are encouraged to visit the store locator site online beforehand

Beer Store locations at 2153 St. Clair Ave., 2625A Weston Rd., 452 Bathurst St., and 904 Dufferin St. are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Eaton Centre from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CF Fairview Mall, Markville, Sherway Gardens, and the Shops at Don Mills from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bayview Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dufferin Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Casa Loma will have the same hours as Christmas Eve

Canada’s Wonderland from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for WinterFest

The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The TTC will be on its holiday service with most routes starting at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically run on Sundays will also not run today. Meanwhile, GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule

Closed

Canada Post offices

Select Metro and Food Basics stores

The Distillery District’s Winter Village is closed today, but its restaurants, shops and cafes are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 27