Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.

This year, both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend, and while Boxing Day is on Monday, some businesses may choose to run on a modified schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

For those who don’t celebrate Christmas, and for those who do, here is what will be open and closed throughout the holiday long weekend in Toronto.

CHRISTMAS EVE - SATURDAY

Open

Metro and Food Basics from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco stores from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Most Loblaws and Zehrs stores from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For T&T, Fortinos, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Marts, customers are encouraged to look ahead at the store’s website first for its hours based on location.

All LCBO stores until 6 p.m.

Toronto Beer stores from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Eaton Centre, Sherway Gardens, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shops at Don Mills from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairview Mall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Markville from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vaughan Mills from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Toronto Premium Outlets from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Dufferin Mall, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, and Bayview Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Christmas at the Castle, and then from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for its Holiday Lights event

The AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

GO Transit and the TTC will be running regularly, however, the severe weather forecasted for parts of Ontario may impact some travel routes

Closed

The Distillery District’s Winter Village

Canada’s Wonderland will be closed throughout Christmas weekend

CHRISTMAS DAY - SUNDAY

Open

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Nathan Phillips Square is open for skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and The Bentway Skate Trail from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cineplex movie theatres

CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., depending on the weather

The TTC will run on its typical Sunday schedule, with most routes and subway service starting at 8 a.m.

GO Transit will also be operating on a Sunday schedule

Closed

Costco, Farm Boy, Metro, Food Basics, Loblaws, and Zehrs T&T, Fortinos, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart customers are urged to look online first for store hours as they vary based on location

All LCBOs and Beer Stores

Most Wine Rack stores, but there are a select few in Toronto that will be open. At noon, 67 Shuter St., 779 Queen St. W., 514 King St. E., 77 Wellesley St. E., 107 Cosburn Ave., 2447 Yonge St., and 570 Bloor St., with the 139 Roncesvalles Ave. location opening an hour prior

Several malls, including Cadillac Fairview malls, Toronto Premium Outlets, Bayview Village, Dufferin Mall, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills

The Casa Loma

The Aga Khan Museum, AGO and the ROM

The Distillery District’s Winter Village

Banks, government offices, libraries, and Canada Post offices

BOXING DAY - MONDAY

Open

Costco and Loblaws stores from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Zehrs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select LCBO stores are open on Boxing Day, so customers are encouraged to visit the store locator site online beforehand

Beer Store locations at 2153 St. Clair Ave., 2625A Weston Rd., 452 Bathurst St., and 904 Dufferin St. are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Eaton Centre from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CF Fairview Mall, Markville, Sherway Gardens, and the Shops at Don Mills from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bayview Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dufferin Mall from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Casa Loma will have the same hours as Christmas Eve

Canada’s Wonderland from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for WinterFest

The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The TTC will be on its holiday service with most routes starting at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically run on Sundays will also not run today. Meanwhile, GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule

Closed

Canada Post offices

Select Metro and Food Basics stores

The Distillery District’s Winter Village is closed today, but its restaurants, shops and cafes are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DECEMBER 27