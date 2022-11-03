This is where education workers will strike in Ontario on Friday
Queen's Park is seen in this undated photograph. (Craig Wadman)
Share:
Published Thursday, November 3, 2022 9:51PM EDT
Talks between the Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) broke down on Thursday.
With no agreement reached, tens of thousands of education support workers – including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff – will participate in a province-wide strike “until further notice,” despite it now being illegal to do so.
The Keeping Students in Class Act, or Bill 28, was tabled Monday and passed Thursday afternoon. In it, the notwithstanding clause legislated a four-year contract onto workers while making it illegal to take any job action.
CUPE has been demanding an 11.7 per cent wage increase, equal to roughly $3.25 more an hour across the board.
Under Bill 28, however, the contract sees a 2.5 per cent yearly wage increase for individuals making less than $43,000 per year, and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.
“For the sake of Ontario’s two million students, to keep classrooms open, CUPE has left us with no choice but to pass the Keeping (Students) in Class Act,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a news conference today.
Union workers who still choose to strike can each be fined up to $4,000 individually, while unions that organize the strike can get hit with $500,000.
Here is where the picket lines will be Friday across Ontario:
TORONTO
- Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley St. W., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MISSISSAUGA
- 1420 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E., Unit 315, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 120 Lakeshore Rd. W., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
SCABOROUGH
- 2063 Lawrence Ave. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
BRAMPTON
- 10215 Kennedy Rd. N, Unit 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 456 Vodden St. E., Unit 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- 1 Gateway Blvd., Unit 307, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
MARKHAM
- CF Markville Mall, 5000 Hwy 7, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
RICHMOND HILL
- 9555 Yonge St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
- 5100 Rutherford Rd., Unit 3, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
OAKVILLE
- 74 Rebecca St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 2525 Old Bronte Rd., Unit 570, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
HAMILTON
- Limeridge Mall, 999 Upper Wentworth St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- Eastgate Mall, 75 Centennial Pkwy N., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 115 Hwy 8, Unit 102, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
BURLINGTON
- 3027 Harvester Rd., Suite 306, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
NIAGARA FALLS
- 6746 Morrison St., Unit 1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ST. CATHARINES
- Service Ontario Government Building, 301 St. Paul St., ground floor, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
- 209 Carlton St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
BARRIE
- 20 Bell Farm Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- 237 Mapleview Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
OTTAWA
- 1018 Cyrville Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
- 1580 Merivale Rd., Suite 500, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
- 250B Greenbank Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m.
KINGSTON
- 837 Princess St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
KING CITY
- 2220 King Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
PICKERING
- 1550 Kinston Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
AJAX
- 230 Westney Rd. S., suite 502, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
WHITBY
- 114 Dundas St. E., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
OSHAWA
- 78 Centre St. N, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
BOWMANVILLE
- 23 King St. W., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STOUFFVILLE
- 37 Sandiford Dr., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
KITCHENER
- 4281 King St. E., #4, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
WATERLOO
- 100 Regina St. S., #200, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
SAULT STE. MARIE
- 390 Bay St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- SSM Civic Center – City hall, 99 Foster Dr., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ELMIRA
- 63 Arthur St. S, Unit 3 &4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
GEORGINA
- 23550 Woodbine Ave., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
NAPANEE
- 113 East St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
BELLEVILLE
- 5503 ON-62, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 12 to 4 p.m.
LONDON
- 240 Commissioners Rd. W., Unit 101, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
- 155 Clarke Rd., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
WINDSOR
- 2443 Dougall Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- 5452 Tecumseh Rd. E., #1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
ESSEX
- 33 Talbot St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CHATHAM
- 100-111 Heritage Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
LEAMINGTON
- Unit B - 115 Errie St. N., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ST. THOMAS
- 750 Talbot St., Suite 201, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 2 to 6 p.m.
SUDBURY
- 555 Barrydowne Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
TOWNSHIP OF ESPANOLA
- 100 Todhope St., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WEST NIPISSING
- 193 King St., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NORTH BAY
- 219 Main St. E., 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THUNDER BAY
- 774 James St. N., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
ATTIKOKAN
- Suite 105, 105 Main St. E, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
IGNACE
- Subway, 104 Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
SIOUX LOOKOUT
- Tim Hortons, Wellington St. and 5th Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
RED LAKE
- Red Lake Subway, 11 ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
MOOSONEE
- First St., corner of the College Daycare, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EAR FALLS
- Ear Falls Esso Gas Station, ON-105, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m
For more information on where to find the nearest picket line, Ontarians can go to CUPE’s Picket Finder website and input their address for a map of where to go.
- With files from CTV Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq