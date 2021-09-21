Premier Doug Ford is acknowledging concerns about civil liberties as the province gets set to implement a vaccine passport system but he says that the “greater concern” remains shutting down businesses amid a “sudden surge” in cases.

A new system that will make it mandatory for Ontarians to be fully vaccinated in order to access many non-essential businesses and settings will take effect at 12:01 a.m.

In order to dine indoors or work out at a gym, Ontarians will initially have to produce a copy of the vaccine receipt they received upon getting their second shot, along with a piece of photo ID.

But the Ford government has said that they plan to have an app ready by Oct. 22 that will allow businesses to simply scan a QR code to confirm a patron’s eligibility to enter.

“There are a lot of people who are concerned about this policy and I want you to know that I hear you. I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy. While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of the new vaccine requirement going into effect. “This pandemic remains an emergency and there are real-world consequences of not acting. We must continue to do everything we can to protect our hard-fought progress so that we can provide businesses the stability they need and deserve.”

Ford and several of his ministers insisted for months that Ontario would not introduce a mandatory vaccination requirement but the government ultimately changed course amid a rapid rise in case counts attributed to the Delta variant.

Ford hasn’t spoken with reporters since attending a news conference to announce the new system three weeks ago but he did attempt to address some concerns in the statement he released on Tuesday morning, ostensibly to congratulate Justin Trudeau on his re-election.

“We need to do everything in our power to avoid future lockdowns and closures. That is why we are bringing in these exceptional measures on a temporary basis and will end them as soon as they can be responsibly removed,” he said. “To anyone who hasn’t gotten their shot, please do so as soon as you can.”

Policy appears to have widespread support

Some businesses have raised objections over the fact that the onus is being put on them to enforce the new policy, however the idea of requiring that individuals be vaccinated in order to access certain business has received widespread support.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he believes that those who are opposed to the system are largely people who have some sort of “ideological” opposition to vaccination and who refuse to roll up their sleeves even though that decision is placing them at an increased risk of ending up in hospital or dying as a result of COVID-19.

“You know, they hate themselves to be frank,” he said. “There's nothing ideological about this. It is simply a practical means of making sure we keep people safe.”

While Ontarians who are 12 plus will have to produce proof if vaccination for access to many settings stating tomorrow, there are a number of exceptions, including to use the washroom at a bar or restaurant or to participate in youth sports.

There will also be no proof of vaccination requirement to dine on patios or shop in retail stores.