A Toronto street has been named one of the coolest streets in the world.

Ossington Avenue placed 14th in Time Out's 33 coolest streets in the world list that was released on Thursday.

The U.K.-based media company said the west end street is a go-to place in Toronto for "some of the city's best restaurants, live music nearly every night of the week, and the kind of nights out that call for leather jackets, not heels."

Time Out noted that the most noteworthy stretch on Ossington Avenue is between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West as it is where people "can parade the street and shop everything from carefully selected vintage to garms by rising Canadian designers."

The company recommended grabbing an ice-cream sandwich or cone from Bang Bang, drinking a pint at Sweaty Betty's "for a true dive bar experience," and buying grown-up friendship bracelets at Melanie Auld.

Time Out said the list, which debuted in 2021, was assembled based on the results of its annual survey of more than 20,000 global city residents.

"Its aim is to shine a spotlight on some of the most culturally-vibrant and dynamic microcosms of cities globally," the company said.

"In most of the world, pre-pandemic life has returned with a bang. With people excitedly making plans and going out in their own cities and on city breaks again, our list of the Coolest Streets in the World takes in the key thoroughfares, which clued-up locals—including our expert editors and contributors—recommend strolling down right now," Time Out travel editor James Manning added.

Toronto is one of the new cities included in this year's list, which did not feature a single Canadian city last year.

The other Canadian street on the list is Rue Wellington in Montreal, which has been named Time Out's coolest street in the world this year.

Gertrude Street in Melbourne, Australia, came in second, followed by Great Western Road in Glasgow, Scotland. The fourth coolest street is Yongkang Street in Taipei, Taiwan, while in fifth place is Værnedamsvej in Copenhagen, Denmark.