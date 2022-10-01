It's estimated that thousands of protestors are marching in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly.

Iranian-Canadians for Justice and Human Rights, an organization of rights activists and community leaders, is leading the march. The demonstration started at 2 p.m., with the rally being held outside the Richmond Hill Central Library at 3 p.m.

The ‘Freedom Rally for Iran’ follows the protests that have erupted worldwide over the last week in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing her mandatory hijab too loosely.

“As Iran’s regime shuts off the Internet in the country and kills protesters indiscriminately, the people of Iran have repeatedly asked that the international community be their voice and amplify their demands,” a news release reads. “This event is intended to loudly echo their voice.”

York Regional Police have told the public to expect more crowds and traffic delays this afternoon due to the demonstration on Yonge Street between 16th Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive, by the Richmond Hill Public Library.

Increased crowds and traffic delays due to a demonstration on Yonge Street between 16th Avenue and the @RichmondHillPL on Major Mackenzie Drive in #RichmondHill.@YRP will have an increased presence to ensure public safety. If possible, avoid the area from 1 to 4 p.m. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 1, 2022

Officers say there will be an increased police presence to ensure public safety, and advised residents to avoid the area from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Yonge Street’s southbound lanes are also temporarily being rerouted on Baif Boulevard in Richmond Hill as the protest carries on.

All lanes on Yonge Street between Major Mackenzie Drive East and Weldrick Road, as well as 16 Avenue and Carville Road, are also closed for the rally.

“Avoid the area or plan an alternate route,” police tweeted.

It is unknown how long the rally will be held for.