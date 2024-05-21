Thousands of TTC workers could walk off the job starting on June 7 after the Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a no-board report to their union on Tuesday.

The no-board report kicks off a 17-day countdown until members of the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 113 are in a legal strike position.

The union, which represents about 12,000 of the transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC, said negotiations with the transit agency continue at the bargaining table.

"This is the next legal step with respect to exercising our right to withdraw services. We have already started mobilizing our members to prepare for this, should we need to take strike action in June," ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union has said there has been little progress on key issues related to job security and wages.

ATU Local 113 members have been without a contract since March 31. Last month, they voted in favour of a strike mandate.

This is the first time in years that the union has been able to negotiate a deal with the possibility of a strike after a court struck down the province's designation of the TTC as an essential service. The last transit strike at the TTC happened in 2008.

In a statement on Tuesday, TTC CEO Rick Leary said there would be service impacts if a strike happened, but it is still unclear what those would be.

"It's important to note that this does not mean there will automatically be a labour disruption, it only indicates the earliest date such a disruption could begin," Leary said, noting that the TTC has successfully reached agreements with three unions since January.

"The TTC values the important work that all our employees do every day to deliver safe and reliable service – the employees in ATU Local 113 are an integral part of our operations."

Leary added the TTC will keep the public updated on the ongoing negotiations.

Last week, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and TTC Chair Jamaal Myers expressed hope that a strike would be averted and that a new deal could be reached.

Myers did acknowledge that contingency plans are in place in case of a strike.

With files from Joshua Freeman