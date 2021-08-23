Potentially 7,000 people need to get tested for COVID-19 after a basketball tournament, attended by teams from all over Ontario and other provinces, resulted in an outbreak.

Durham Region Health Department is urging anyone who attended the 43rd Annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, which was held at playground Global facility in Oshawa from Aug. 3 to 8, to get tested "immediately."

To date, 20 COVID-19 cases have been associated with the event, including infections from Quebec, Peel Region, Toronto, and Durham Region.

"An outbreak has been declared for this event," Durham Region said in a statement Monday.

Health officials say they are having difficulty reaching all players and spectators.

"We are reaching out through the media to help us make contact with anyone who may have attended this event," Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health, said.

"It is very important that individuals who participated in this basketball tournament get tested as soon as possible."