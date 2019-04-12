

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three people are in hospital with minor injuries after a school bus rolled into a ditch on a rural road in Durham Region east of the Ganaraska Forest on Friday morning.

OPP Const. Jason Folz said officers were called to a stretch of Cold Springs Camp Road at 8:32 a.m. for a report of a bus collision.

They arrived to find the bus rolled on its side in a ditch on the side of the road.

The bus driver and two students on board were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Seven other students aboard were not injured.

Folz said officers are investigating the cause of the crash.