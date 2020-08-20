

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three people suffered minor injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in North York this afternoon.

The crash occurred in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Police say four vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision and a pedestrian was struck.

Three people were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound Sheppard Avenue is closed between Sentinel Road and Keele Street and Northbound Keele Street is shut down between Wycombe Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.