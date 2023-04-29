Three injured after random stabbings in Toronto’s west end
Undated photo of caution tape. (Photo by Aviz/Pexels)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 29, 2023 8:44AM EDT
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following three random stabbings, Toronto police said on Saturday morning.
Police said they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Runnymede Road and Annette Street in Toronto’s west end.
A man allegedly attacked three random people with an “edged weapon,” police said, resulting in serious, non-life-threatening injuries for two of them.
Officers located and arrested a 30-year-old man.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.