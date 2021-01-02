Peel police have arrested three men after a delivery driver was seriously injured during a carjacking in Brampton earlier this week.

On Dec. 30, police responded to reports of an assault and car theft in the area of Emstead Court and Timberlane Drive just after 5 p.m.

A courier driver reported that he was delivering packages when he was accosted by a man and punched, police said.

The man then allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and attempted to steal it.

In an effort to prevent the theft, the victim grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged almost 800 meters before losing his grip, police said.

The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Several hours after the incident, the vehicle was located in Mississauga and three men were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

A large portion of the packages contained in the vehicle were also recovered and will be delivered to their final destinations, according to police.

On Saturday, police identified the suspects and the charges that they’re facing.

Brampton resident Jaideep Singh, 22, is charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a release order. Gurdip Singh, 28, of Mississauga, is facing possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order charges, and 42-year-old Brampton resident Rupinder Brar is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).