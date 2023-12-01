Prince Edward County has made Airbnb’s list of the top “trending” destinations for holiday travel within Canada this month.

The list is curated by calculating the growth in global searches this year through to Sept. 15 for stays with check-in dates between Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Airbnb compares that data to the year before through the same time period to get its results.

A total of 10 Canadian cities made the list this year, including Prince Edward County, Kitchener and Windsor.

Other Canadian cities to make the list were Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Whitehorse, Kelowna and Vernon.

“The Great White North is vast and beautiful, so it comes as no surprise that domestic travel is thriving for Canadian travellers this holiday season,” a news release from the vacation rental platform states. “From snow-capped mountains to crystallized lakes, this winter, Canadians are enjoying all the country has to offer. This holiday season and into the new year, travellers are set to be busy exploring Canada’s winter scapes, seeking cozy getaways.”

While there was no list specific for Canadian travellers published last year, Toronto took one of the top spots for international travel destinations worldwide.

New Year, new travel destinations

Looking into 2024, Airbnb additionally listed its trending domestic travel destinations for Canadians based on searches from Jan. 1, 2023 and Sept. 15, 2023 for winter and holiday travel.

Within Canada, Toronto takes the top spot for trending destinations going into the New Year. Prince Edward County, alongside St. Catharines, remained in the top 10.

Other destinations catching the eyes of Canadian domestic travellers are:

• Silver Star Mountain, British Columbia

• Chilliwack, British Columbia

• Quebec, Quebec City

• Saguenay, Quebec

• Montreal, Quebec

• Sun Peaks, British Columbia

Canadians who looked to go a little further in 2024 looked to go to these spots:

• Buenos Aires, Argentina

• Stockholm, Sweden

• Mykonos, Greece

• Port of Spain, Trindad and Tobago

• Tokyo, Japan

• Rome, Italy

• Saint-Francois, Guadeloupe

• Pattaya City, Thailand

• Galveston, Texas, United States

• Port St. Lucie, Florida, United States

Ontario Guest Favourites

A collection of the 2 million most-loved listings on Airbnb found that 35 per cent of listings in Ontario are guest favourites. Of those, 59 per cent are hosted by women and nearly 20 per cent are hosted by adults over the age of 60.

The top five most loved stays in the province include a cabin, modern-styled loft, retro-themed three bedroom home and a room in Niagara.