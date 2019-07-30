

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A man in his 40s is seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Beechborough-Greenbrooke on Tuesday.



Emergency crews were called just before 10 p.m. in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive for reports of a collision.



Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital via emergency run with serious head injuries.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.



Earlier in the evening, a woman in her 20s and a child were struck by a van on Finch Avenue East, near the northbound Hwy. 404 on-ramp.

Both victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threating injuries.

The westbound lanes on Finch Avenue East were closed for investigation but has since reopened.