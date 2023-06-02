Warning: This story contains sensitive content. If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 any time or text 45645 between 4 p.m. and midnight ET. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Three Peel Regional Police officers have been awarded for helping a man in distress in Mississauga last summer.

The incident happened on July 26, 2022. Police said Const. Martin Boreczek, Carl Mullings and Raymond Yousef were dispatched to a highrise building under construction after receiving a call about an individual in distress.

The officers rushed toward the building and quickly climbed 57 flights of stairs and construction obstacles to reach the roof. When they arrived at the top, they engaged a man in dialogue and brought him into safety.

Police said the man was later connected to wrap-around support services and resources.

On Friday, police said the three officers received the AXON Jack Cover Medal of Heroism.

The award honours individuals for de-escalating high-stress, high-risk incidents in an emphatic and compassionate manner.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement that he was proud of his officers.

"This recognition of their professionalism and poise in a highly dynamic situation highlights their great work and is a reflection the selfless response by our officers throughout Peel Region every day," Duraiappah said.

"Stories like this remind us of the tremendous risks that our frontline officers accept in their commitment to keeping our communities safe. Our officers' dedication to helping our most vulnerable is making a difference and is rightfully being recognized year-after-year."