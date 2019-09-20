

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Bradford, South Simcoe Police say.

Emergency crews were called around 4:30 p.m. on Yonge Street, south of 14th Line, after a crash between a tractor trailer and a SUV.

Sgt. David Phillips said the SUV was travelling north became involved in a collision with the truck which was travelling south.

He said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Simcoe County Paramedics said one person was taken to a Newmarket hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person was later pronounced dead.

Phillips said all three were occupants of the SUV. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

He said the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Police have closed Yonge Street between 12th Line and 14th Line for investigation.