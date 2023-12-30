Three people are in hospital following a shooting in downtown Toronto early on Saturday morning.

Police say they received the call for a shooting at around 4:30 a.m., in the area of Queen Street East and Parliament Street.

When police arrived on scene, they located two men with non-life-threatening injuries, who were soon transported to hospital. Police say an additional victim made his way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries later in the morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.