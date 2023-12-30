Three people in hospital following downtown shooting on Saturday
A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Saturday, December 30, 2023 6:53AM EST
Three people are in hospital following a shooting in downtown Toronto early on Saturday morning.
Police say they received the call for a shooting at around 4:30 a.m., in the area of Queen Street East and Parliament Street.
When police arrived on scene, they located two men with non-life-threatening injuries, who were soon transported to hospital. Police say an additional victim made his way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries later in the morning.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.