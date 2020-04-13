

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people have been hospitalized, including two police officers, after a collision involving a cruiser and another vehicle near Downsview Airport.

It happened near Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West sometime before noon.

Paramedics say that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the third was transported to a trauma centre. All are believed to have serious injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

The intersection of Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue is currently closed to accommodate an investigation taking place at the scene.