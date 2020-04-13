Three people in serious condition, including two cops, after collision between cruiser and another vehicle
Two vehicles, one of them a police cruiser, are shown with damage after a collision near Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue on Monday morning. (Semir Kazazic)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 12:33PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 13, 2020 12:37PM EDT
Three people have been hospitalized, including two police officers, after a collision involving a cruiser and another vehicle near Downsview Airport.
It happened near Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West sometime before noon.
Paramedics say that two of the victims were taken to a local hospital while the third was transported to a trauma centre. All are believed to have serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
The intersection of Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue is currently closed to accommodate an investigation taking place at the scene.