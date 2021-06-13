Three people were injured in two separate shooting incidents across Toronto early on Sunday morning, police say.

At 5:11 a.m. Sunday, Toronto police say a man, 22, showed up at a Scarborough hospital suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

At 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old woman who is believed to have been hurt in the same incident showed up at Sunnybrook Hospital.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs

Investigators say the pair were shot in an industrial area near Markham Road and Finch Avenue West.

Insp. Michael Williams tells CP24 they believe some sort of gathering was underway in the industrial area when the shooting occurred.

"There’s quite a few solo cups and we’ve located 4 shell casings we believe to be related to those shooting victims," Williams said.

He said investigators have a "strong indication that there was a reasonably sized party going on here."

At 2:22 a.m., police were called to King Street West and Dunn Avenue for another shooting.

Police said numerous shots were fired and a male victim was struck.

Paramedics took him to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators say they are looking for a white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black balaclava, green tracksuit and riding a bicycle in relation to the Parkdale incident.