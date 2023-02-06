Three people are now in the care of paramedics after a skating mishap on Lake Ontario Monday morning.

Toronto police say that the three people were seen in the water at around 8:30 a.m. near the Toronto Islands.

The Marine Unit attended the scene and helped rescue members of the group from the frigid waters.

In a follow-up tweet, police said two of the people were skating on the ice and fell through the ice. A third person tried to help them and also fell into the water, they said,

“Please stay off the ice- it is NOT safe!,” police tweeted.