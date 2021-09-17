A shooting at a large gathering in Mississauga Friday evening left three people seriously injured, Peel police say.

Just after 8 p.m., police were called on Hull Street, near Airport and Derry roads, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located three victims with gunshot wounds.

Const. Himmet Gill said two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre while one was taken to a local hospital. All three are in serious condition.

Gill said there was a large gathering at the time of the shooting.

"The parties had dispersed after hearing multiple gunshots," he said.

Police don't know how many people were at the gathering or what it was for.

Police have also not released any suspect information.

"At this point, we don't know if they fled on foot or if they fled in a vehicle," Gill said.

"So, it's very crucial to understand what had transpired here first to see what the events, how they unfolded."

He is urging those who were at the gathering or anyone with information to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.