Three people were taken to hospital following a collision in Vaughan overnight.

It happened on Highway 27, just north of Rutherford Road.

Images from the scene showed at least two damaged cars, with debris scattered along the roadway.

York Regional Police said three people were taken to hospital. However there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Highway 27 was shut down in both directions for an investigation into the collision but has since reopened.