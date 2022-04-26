A teenager is in custody after three people were injured in a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre Tuesday evening.

Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing inside the Scarborough mall, located at Highway 401 and McCowan Road, at around 6:30 p.m.

According to investigators, an altercation reportedly took place between two groups.

Police said three people were found with injuries and that one of them was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto Paramedic Services subsequently said that all three males were transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old is in custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said. It is unclear if the teenager has been charged.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and are appealing to the public for any information or possible video from the area at the time of the incident.