

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation following a two-alarm fire at an Etobicoke apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire says that crews were dispatched to a building near Bloor Street and Markland Drive at around 1:20 p.m. for a reported fire in a second floor unit.

They say that heavy smoke was coming from the second floor upon their arrival and that two people in the unit next to where the fire originated were found seeking shelter on a balcony.

The blaze has since been knocked down but Toronto Fire says that crews are still on scene looking for hot spots.

They are also working to ventilate the building after the smoke reached its fifth floor, Toronto Fire says.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.