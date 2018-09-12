

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three high school students have been seriously injured and 12 others have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Innisfil on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 4th line and Sideroad 5 at around 7:45 a.m., South Simcoe Police said.

Images from the scene showed the school bus on its side in the intersection and witnesses at the scene reported having to help the teens escape the overturned bus through an emergency hatch.

One student was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, while two other students were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. All of the remaining students were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, with some assessed as having minor injuries. All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The area was foggy at the time of the crash, but police said it was too early to determine if that was a contributing factor.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.