Three suspects have been arrested after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to 3111 Danforth Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Insp. Mandeep Mann said officers located a man suffering from an upper-body gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Mann said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and headed east on Danforth Avenue.

"Through some witnesses, we were able to track down that vehicle. The officers conducted a vehicle stop and placed all three individuals into custody," he said, adding that they don't believe there are outstanding suspects.

Officers located multiple shell casings as well as a knife. When asked if the victim was also stabbed, Mann said the information he has at the moment suggests that the victim was shot.

"I do have some information that a knife was involved in this incident. But again, we'll have to continue to investigate that angle to determine what the goal was of the knife," he said.

Police don't know at this time if the incident was a drive-by or if the victim was targeted.

Mann noted that there were several people in the area at the time of the shooting and are urging witnesses to come forward.

"I'm confident that there are people out there that may have seen the incident transpire, and we are appealing to them to contact the homicide squad," he said.

"This is not something we solve on our own. We need the community's help in this."